Sandgren - Tsonga : Les temps forts

US OPEN - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, 65e mondial, a lutté mais a perdu mardi dès le 1er tour. Mené deux sets à zéro, l'Américain Tennys Sandgren (72e) a retourné la situation pour s'imposer 1-6, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5. Tsonga avait toujours passé un tour à Flushing Meadows lors de ses neuf précédentes participations.



New York, Flushing Meadows, le gigantesque du court Arthur Ashe et son atmosphère incomparable : l'US Open, dernière levée du Grand Chelem, est un tournoi à part. Pour Federer, Nadal, Djokovic et compagnie, c'est le rêve américain raquette en main.



Résumé des matches, meilleurs coups, interviews et insolites : vous ne manquerez rien de l'US Open grâce aux vidéos d'Eurosport.fr.

