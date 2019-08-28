Tennis > US Open

Pospisil - Kachanov : Les temps forts
US OPEN - Grosse déception pour Karen Khachanov. Le Russe, 9e mondial, a été éliminé dès le 1er tour mardi à Flushing Meadows, par le Canadien Vasek Pospisil. Une défaite en cinq sets (4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3) en près de quatre heures de jeu.

New York, Flushing Meadows, le gigantesque du court Arthur Ashe et son atmosphère incomparable : l'US Open, dernière levée du Grand Chelem, est un tournoi à part. Pour Federer, Nadal, Djokovic et compagnie, c'est le rêve américain raquette en main.

Résumé des matches, meilleurs coups, interviews et insolites : vous ne manquerez rien de l'US Open grâce aux vidéos d'Eurosport.fr.
