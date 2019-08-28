Tennis > US Open

Copil - Humbert : Les temps forts
US OPEN - C'est déjà fini pour Ugo Humbert. Opposé au grand serveur Marius Copil, le jeune Français a livré un sacré combat pendant quatre maches avant de s'effondrer dans le set décisif. Battu 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 en 4h15 de jeu, il quitte New York, où il s'était révélé il y a tout juste un an, avec de gros regrets.

New York, Flushing Meadows, le gigantesque du court Arthur Ashe et son atmosphère incomparable : l'US Open, dernière levée du Grand Chelem, est un tournoi à part. Pour Federer, Nadal, Djokovic et compagnie, c'est le rêve américain raquette en main.

Résumé des matches, meilleurs coups, interviews et insolites : vous ne manquerez rien de l'US Open grâce aux vidéos d'Eurosport.fr.
